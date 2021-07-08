Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

07/08/2021 at 12:15 CEST

As expected, former US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he plans to file lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, as well as the CEOs of each respective company. Trump announced this legal offensive at a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, and promised that the case would lead to an “end to shadow prohibition, an end to the silencing and cancellation you know so well“Trump and his attorneys, many of whom he said come from the tobacco industry, plan to file the lawsuits in the Southern District of Florida.

Trump alleges that tech giants violated their First Amendment rights and even called Facebook a “state actor” in one of the lawsuits. The lawsuit against Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai names YouTube as a defendant. “Our case will show that this censorship it’s unconstitutional, “Trump said, adding that he plans to seek damages from each of the companies.

The decision to file the lawsuits in Florida may prove an early hurdle for Trump. As . noted, both Facebook and Twitter state in their terms of service that any case brought against them must be in select California courts.

Following the January 6 coup in the US Capitol, Twitter and Facebook suspended Trump from their respective platforms. “We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the time.

The action comes more than two months after Facebook’s Oversight Board said that the suspension of the former president by the company was “appropriate”. Currently, Facebook plans to maintain the ban until at least January 2023. After the decision, Trump called Facebook’s actions a “total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country.”