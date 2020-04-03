WASHINGTON, Apr 2 (.) – US President Donald Trump was retested on Thursday to determine if he had been infected with the coronavirus, and the test was negative, the White House reported.

Through a letter, Trump’s doctor, Sean Conley, said that the president had undergone a second test to detect if he has the new coronavirus.

The Republican leader had been examined last month after contacting a Brazilian official who later tested positive.

(Report by Jeff Mason; written by Steve Holland; Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)