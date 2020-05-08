United States President Donald Trump and his vice president Mike Pence tested negative for the new coronavirus after it was discovered that a member of the Army working in the White House had been infected, a government spokesman said Thursday.

Miami World / .

CNN identified the military as a personal assistant to Trump.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Army, who works in the White House, tested positive for coronavirus. The President and Vice President tested negative for the virus and are in good health, “spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Gidley declined to offer more details on the military’s duties at the White House.

Trump has already undergone at least two tests for the coronavirus and tested negative both times. A test conducted on April 2 came back negative, according to the White House. Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that the president is routinely tested.

On April 3, the White House said anyone who might be close to Trump or Pence would undergo a rapid COVID-19 test for excessive caution.

The staff working in the West Wing of the White House have not been wearing face masks near or between the president. During a trip to Arizona on Tuesday, the president, military personnel, Secret Service agents and White House advisers did not wear face masks.

On Wednesday, in a meeting with nurses who were nearby and around him in the Oval Office, Trump noted that they had all been tested for the coronavirus and joked that he hoped the tests would work. A guest coughed several times into his hands during the act.

Trump has been criticized for giving disparate messages during his management of the pandemic. Before traveling to Arizona to visit a mask factory, he claimed he was likely to wear one there, but ultimately did not, after receiving advice from Honeywell’s CEO that it was not necessary.