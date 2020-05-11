Washington, United States.- At a time when the President Donald trump urges various localities in the country to resume their economic activities, their own workplace has been contaminated by the coronavirus, underscoring the difficulties it is having in convincing a nation burdened by the disease.

Two cases of Covid-19 in one of the most protected places of United StatesTherefore, three of the country’s top medical experts have had to be quarantined and the vice president in self-isolation. And this occurs just at a time when the White House is trying to convince the public that it is taking the necessary measures to protect their health and that they should therefore resume their normal activities.

This week the White House will emphasize precautionary measures and a sense of trust among citizens, “Alyssa Farah, director of strategic communications for the White House, tweeted.

The Trump administration is working 24 hours a day to increase testing, secure stocks of protective equipment, distribute therapies and deliver money to states so that they can REOPEN in a way that all citizens can have CONFIDENCE, “he added.

But that message seemed to be refuted by the situation within the White House itself.

Vice President Mike Pence went into self-isolation by testing Covid-19 his press assistant positive. Photo: AP

Pence chaired the weekly conference call with governors on Monday, but from a separate room because her press secretary tested positive for the virus on Friday. The doctor Deborah Birx and other officials normally participated from a conference room in the White House Emergency Management Room “due to somewhat different circumstances,” Pence himself explained.

We are taking the necessary steps to protect the health of the president, “Pence added, according to a recording obtained by the AP.

The White House was making preparations to test staff every day.

At the same time, the doctor Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the doctor Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the director of the Food and Drug Administration, the doctor Stephen Hahn, were all quarantined after being exposed to Pence’s collaborator.

The three officials are scheduled to appear before a Senate committee on Tuesday although, like the committee chairman, the senator Lamar Alexander, they will have to do it remotely. Alexander is also in quarantine because a member of his team tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, states are looking for ways to relax economic constraints applied to prevent the virus from spreading.

On Monday, Trump complained on Twitter that Democratic governors are taking too long to lift restrictions in their states.

