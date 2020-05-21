The President of the United States, Donald Trump, extended this Thursday the national emergency declaration that his country decreed in 2003 after the invasion of Iraq to justify the massive deployment of military forces and the allocation of millionaire budget items.

In this new annual extension and as has been the custom for almost two decades, the US president argued that the current situation in Iraq represents an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States, according to the DPA news agency.

The document signed by Trump, maintained that the emergency is necessary to face the “threat” posed to Americans “by the obstacles to an orderly reconstruction of Iraq, the restoration and maintenance of peace and security in the country and the development of political, administrative and economic institutions in Iraq. “

Both Democrat Barack Obama and Republican Trump promised to end the war in Iraq and withdraw their troops from that country in the Middle East. However, neither of them really followed through on that promise.

At the beginning of the year, one of the most powerful generals in Iran, who had gained influence in the region from the fight against the Islamic State, was killed in Baghdad by US forces in a drone attack.

Qasem Soleiman’s death sparked a wave of protests in Iraq and other countries in the region and even sparked a majority rejection in parliament of the United States’ military presence in the country.

Despite the initial escalation of tension and the United States abandoning three military bases, the military presence of the power in the country remains important: at least 5,200 soldiers.

The annual extension signed by Trump is further proof that this will not change for now.

