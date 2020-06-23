The president, Donald Trump, will extend until the end of the year by means of a new executive order the restrictions on visas and green cards imposed on April 22, which expired on Monday, according to sources in the White House. In addition, it will expand this migratory veto, so that they affect H-1B skilled workers and temporary employees with H-2B permission, who work in hospitality and services.

The reason alleged by the President, both then and now, is the coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused more than 120,000 deaths in the country, and the economic crisis caused by measures to contain it.

The executive order announced this Tuesday can affect up to 240,000 foreign workers, although it also includes, like the previous one, broad exemptions. Agricultural or food industry workers will not be affected. In total, the White House expects it to affect more than half a million jobs, which would be filled by Americans.

In April, the President signed « a proclamation » that prevented immigrants from entering the country without a valid visa for 60 days, restricted the granting of permanent residences, and closed the border to asylum seekers.

So he wanted the unemployed Americans (21 million, according to the Labor Department May figure) to be « first in line for jobs when the economy reopens, » and « reserve health services for American patients. »

Exemptions from these restrictions were, among others, petitions for permanent residence for spouses and children under the age of 21, for example, and visas for foreign workers in the health sector. The hundreds of thousands of immigrants already living in the country with a visa or green card were also not affected.

The new executive order extends these restrictions until the end of the year, but also expands its scope by blocking the granting of H-1B visas for highly qualified workers, as well as temporary H-2B permits for seasonal workers engaged in gardening, construction and hospitality (maids, waitresses, etc.).

In the latter category, food industry workers (for example, meat processors) and au-pairs (who help care for children) are exempt.

Farmworkers on H-2A visas are also unaffected by the executive order.

The measure may thus affect a quarter of a million foreigners seeking to immigrate to the United States to work legally: During the fiscal year 2019 (October 2018 to September 2019), more than 130,0000 H-1B visas were granted, and 98,000 H-2B visas.

« We are going to announce something tomorrow or in the next few days about visas, » the president said this Saturday in an interview on Fox News.

The order also affects L-1 visas, intended for executives of large companies; certain J visas for students (teachers will not be affected); and H-4A visas, for spouses and children of those who have H-1B permits.

In addition to these prohibitions, consular offices and embassies abroad are not issuing entry visas to the country, and both the Mexican and Canadian borders are closed to non-essential travel, so that everyone who arrives there to apply Asylum, even if they have reasons for it, are returned practically in a matter of hours.