15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, extended the national emergency decreed regarding Iraq due to the “unusual and extraordinary threat” that the situation in the country represents for Washington’s national security and international policy.

The president noted that the 2003 executive order extended it “to meet” the “threat” posed by “obstacles to an orderly reconstruction of Iraq, the restoration and maintenance of peace and security in the country and development of political, administrative and economic institutions in Iraq. “

Thus, he stated through a statement that these elements “continue to suppose an unusual and extraordinary threat to national security and foreign policy of the United States. “He indicated that the national emergency will be extended for another year.

Iraq is the scene of an increase in attacks by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) in recent months. In addition, there has been a rebound in tensions with the US earlier this year.

“A threat”

The US Army killed in early January the head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qasem Soleiman. He was killed in a bombing in Iraq, after which Tehran attacked Iraqi bases where there were US military personnel.

In addition, several projectile attacks have been recorded since then against other military installations, some of them attributed to pro-Iranian militias operating in the country.

For his part, the EI Increased Its Attacks Amidst An Apparent Reconstitution Process. This prompted Iraqi and international coalition forces to carry out various operations against jihadists.

Action

The Iraqi authorities announced this Thursday the start of “preventive operations” against the group in various provinces, ahead of the Eid al Fitr festivities, which mark the end of the month of Ramadan, as reported by the Iraqi news agency NINA.

Iraq declared the December 9, 2017 the “end of the war” against IS in the country. This, after the military recovered the last bastions that remained under the control of the jihadist organization.

However, the committee tasked with monitoring IS and al-Qaeda activities indicated in a report, sent in February to the UN Security Council, that the IS is beginning to rebuild in both Iraq and Syria.