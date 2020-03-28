Invokes the Defense Production Law to intervene in the company

Before downloading against GM and its CEO in social networks

President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to reactivate its factories to manufacture artificial respirators, which will serve to support US healthcare in managing the coronavirus crisis.

Trump had already formally asked General Motors to contribute to this project, but yesterday he gave a new twist after confirming that the automobile giant had not yet moved on.

The American president burst into social networks with vehemence to request the reopening of GM factories, without hiding the nervousness of those who know that their country is already the main focus of Covid-19 contagion on this planet.

He then proceeded to sign an executive order under the Defense Production Law, a law dating back to the Korean War that allows the US administration to intervene in the production of private companies.

“As is so often the case with ‘this’ General Motors, things never turn out well. They told us they would make 40,000 respirators that are badly needed, that they would do it ‘very quickly.’ Now they say they will only make 6,000 and that it will be in late April. , and they want a lot of money, “Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

“It’s always a problem with Mary B. I call ‘P’,” he said of Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors. “I invoke ‘P’ means the Defense Production Law.”

“General Motors must immediately reopen its stupidly abandoned Lordstown Ohio factory or any other factory and start manufacturing artificial respirators right now. Ford, make respirators fast!”

As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a month with Mary B. Invoke “P”.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW !!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST !!! @GeneralMotors @Ford

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Invoke “P” means Defense Production Act!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

This Donald Trump irruption came just hours after he questioned on television that the number of respirators requested by hospitals was really necessary. Some experts estimate that the shortage in the United States can be estimated at hundreds of thousands of units.

“I have a feeling that the numbers that have been said from some areas are higher than they will end up being. I don’t think you need 30,000 or 40,000 respirators. If you go to a large hospital, sometimes they only have two. And now suddenly they ask if they can buy 30,000, “he said in an interview with Fox questioning the New York governor, who had asked for that number because his state has become the most affected area in the country.

