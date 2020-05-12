© Oliver Contreras

Trump justified himself by saying that the rest of the people did have their faces covered.

President Donald Trump has appeared this Monday without a mask at the press conference he gave in the Rose Garden hours after the White House itself launched a order forcing most of the staff of the presidential residence to cover their facesexcept when it’s on your desk.

“CDC Continues Calling for Use of Protection facial when there is no social distance. As an additional measure of protection we are asked all those who enter the west wing wear the mask“Indicates the order, as reported by ABC News.

However, the president I have my face completely uncovered in their meeting outdoors with journalists and other members of the Administration. When asked about his decision not to wear a mask, Trump said he was not around anyone and that he was not because the rest of the people of the place did carry.

Trump’s explanation for not wearing a mask is basically that everyone else is wearing one so he doesn’t think he has to pic.twitter.com/pmEqwJB7CG – Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2020

The Associated Press reported last week that the President refuses to wear face masks because he does not want to “send the wrong message” that he is more concerned about health than reopening the country’s economy “. His advisers believe, the news agency continues, that this is the key to his chance to be re-elected.

In addition, Trump is known for scrupulously caring for his television image and has secretly confessed that he fears appearing ridiculous and that messages will be launched against him. “I guess it’s a matter of vanity“Considered the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who also pointed out that” as president “, he should give an example of the indications that he himself is giving.

A new study revealed that masks are more effective in preventing transmission of the virus if everyone carries it in public places. However; apart from New York, California and a few other states; Most Americans refuse to cover their faces when leaving home.