The President of United States, Donald trump, stated this Friday that he hopes to have a vaccine against the new coronavirus by the end of the year or “maybe earlier”.

“We are looking to have it by the end of the year, perhaps earlier. It is going very well,” the president said at a press conference in the White House gardens, when United States tops the list of countries most affected by the pandemic, with almost 86,000 deaths.

Trump He said he hopes to have good results “very soon” and said that the last thing companies are looking for is to make a profit, without giving details on what the price of the vaccine will be and how access to it will be regulated.

EMA on the coronavirus vaccine

On Thursday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) estimated that in an optimistic scenario the vaccine will take a year.

To the question of how can a vaccine In such a limited period, Trump replied that work began in January when the genetic sequence of the virus was obtained.

“I don’t want people to think that everything depends on a vaccine, but this would be great,” he said. Trump, who later reiterated that the country is reopening anyway, in reference to the ongoing lack of confidence in various regions.

“We created the best economy in the history of the world and we are going to do it again. They are going to start seeing it in the fourth quarter or even earlier,” said the president, who is facing re-election in November with a very weighted economy. due to the health crisis, with millions of jobs destroyed and a general contraction of the biggest indicators.

