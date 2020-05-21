15 minutes. Michael Cohen, the former lawyer of the US President, Donald Trump, will be released in fear of being infected by the coronavirus in the New York prison in which he is located.

He is expected to spend the remainder of his three-year sentence under house arrest.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Cohen will be released from the Otisville Correctional Facility in New York State this Thursday.

Trump’s former lawyer joins the 2,900 federal prisoners who went from prison to house arrest in order to prevent COVID-19 infections.

In prison for violating tax laws

Cohen, 53, spent a year in prison of the 3 who were convicted of violating campaign finance laws by paying money to women who claimed to have had relationships with Trump to buy his silence.

He is also accused of tax evasion and false statements to a bank.

The lawyer’s release from prison comes at a time of confusion regarding the selection process for prisoners who were released by the pandemic.

Prison officials said they are giving priority to those who served at least half of their sentence, or who have 18 months or less left and served 25% of their sentence, something Cohen does not do.

However, due to good behavior, his release date was brought forward to November 2021, which makes him a valid candidate.

His release comes two months after a New York judge denied Cohen’s request to remain homebound for the remainder of his imprisonment.

“After 10 months have passed since his prison term began, it is time for Cohen to accept the consequences of his criminal sentences for serious crimes that caused a lot of institutional damage,” said Justice William H. Pauley III at the time.