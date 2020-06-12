Washington, United States.

The President of USA, Donald trump, entrenched himself on Thursday in his strong defense of the police, asked to stop accusing them of racism and challenged the leaders Democrats from Washington state, by threatening to intervene if they do not control an area from which the security forces have withdrawn.

During a visit to Dallas, Texas to raise funds for his reelection, Trump announced that it will soon sign a decree to “encourage police departments across the country to meet the most current and professional standards for the use of force.”

“That means you have to use force, but use force with compassion. But if someone is really bad, they are going to have to do it with great force, with great power,” Trump said during a round table with businessmen and religious leaders in Dallas.

Trump’s comments made it clear that he does not support a significant reform of police tactics in the country, as requested by many activists and the Democratic opposition in the wake of the outrage unleashed by the killing of African-American George Floyd in May by a white police officer. in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“WE ARE GOING TO TAKE CARE OF OUR POLICE”

“If they are allowed to do their job, they will do a great job,” Trump said of the cops, adding: “There is always some bad apple wherever you go, but I can tell you that there are not many of them in the police departments.”

“We are going to take care of our police officers without taking away their funds (as many protesters ask for). In fact, we will go the opposite way: we will make sure that they are trained and have the best possible equipment,” he stressed.

Trump thus influenced the electoral motto of “law and order” with which he has responded from the beginning to popular outrage at the frequent episodes of police violence against minorities and, far from recognizing the problem of racism in the country, asked to leave behind those kinds of accusations.

“Americans are good and virtuous people. We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice when they appear, but we are not going to make progress or heal wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigoted,” Trump said.

ACCUSATIONS OF RACISM “DISTORT THE THEME”

The president opined that, when that happens, “the issue is diverted and you start to think about things that do not matter too much”, in apparent reference to the debate on whether racism in USA It is structural or systemic, an idea that has been rejected by some of its advisers, such as Larry Kudlow.

Trump said his plan to improve race relations is based on four points, including the decree he is preparing on the use of force in police departments, the impact of which could be limited because the power to regulate those agencies depends largely on state and local governments.

The other steps he cited are “intensely enhancing economic development in minority communities,” combating “health care disparities” and asking Congress to give parents more flexibility in choosing where they want their children to study.

THREAT OF INTERVENING IN SEATTLE

Trump further warned that if his motto of “law and order” is not embraced, “anarchists” can “take cities,” and took the example of Seattle (Washington, Northwest), where police have withdrawn from a precinct in the east of the town after days of clashes during the protests.

Protesters have since occupied the area and dubbed it “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” a place where police are prohibited, food is free, and documentaries are shown at night, according to The Washington Post.

Trump reacted outraged Thursday, demanding that Washington Governor and Seattle Mayor Democrats Jay Inslee and Jenny Durkan, respectively, “take back” the city, and warned: “If they don’t, I will.”

Inslee tweeted shortly afterward that it will not accept “threats of military violence from the White House,” given that Trump has threatened several times this month to activate a law that would allow him to deploy soldiers without the approval of the governors.

TRUMP LOOKS FOR VOTES IN THE CITY OF THE WORST SLAUGHTER AGAINST BLACKS

Trump’s trip to Dallas came amid intense controversy over his election campaign announcement that the president will hold his first rally in several months on April 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city that in 1921 was the site of a brutal massacre in which up to 300 African Americans died at the hands of whites.

“This was the worst act of racial violence to date, and yet this is the place this president has chosen to celebrate, whose plans for African-Americans have consisted only of hostility and oppression,” said the president of the Black Caucus. from Congress, Democrat Karen Bass, on NBC.

The rally will also occur on the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the US, a date known as “Juneteenth,” which contributed to the controversy.