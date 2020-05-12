United States President Donald Trump abruptly ended a press conference on Monday after combative exchanges with journalists Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

Jiang addressed Trump to ask why he was placing so much emphasis on the number of coronavirus screening tests that had been conducted in the country.

“Why does it matter?” Jiang said. “Why is it a global competition for you if Americans keep dying every day and we keep seeing more cases?”

Trump replied: “Lives are being lost in all parts of the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question. “

The president asked another question, but there was a moment of silence among the journalists present at the press conference.

“Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?” Asked Jiang, who has worked for CBS News television since 2015. The journalist was born in Xiamen, China, and emigrated to the United States with her family when she was 2 years old.

Trump said he would ask “anyone who asks an unpleasant question.”

“It is not an unpleasant question. Why does it matter? ”The reporter insisted.

The president again asked for more questions and said “No, that’s fine,” and gestured to CNN’s Collins as he approached the microphone.

“You’ve pointed me out,” said Collins.

Trump replied: “I pointed it out but you did not respond,” to which the reporter replied that she was giving Jiang time to finish his speech.

“May I ask?” Said Collins.

And then Trump ended the press conference held in the Rose Garden of the White House and left.

Jiang and Collins wore face masks, like most reporters, after recent reports that two White House employees – an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and a butler to the president – had tested positive for the coronavirus.