The previously approved plan in the House of Representatives also spends billions of dollars to medical providers on the front line of the outbreak.

President Donald Trump promulgated a $ 2.2 trillion package on Friday, the largest in U.S. history, to help individuals and businesses cope with the economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan also launches billions of dollars to medical providers on the front line of the outbreak.

“Our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the worst pandemic in more than 100 years,” said Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi at the close of a three-hour debate on the floor of the Chamber.

Democrats and Republicans in the Lower house approved the package in a voice vote, rejecting a procedural challenge from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie who had attempted to force a formal, recorded vote.

The leaders of the two parties called on lawmakers to return to Washington to make sure there are enough presents to avoid Massie’s tactic.

The session was held under special rules to limit the spread of the disease among members, who used hand sanitizer and, in at least one case, protective gloves.

At least three members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, and more than two dozen have been quarantined to limit its spread. (Rts)