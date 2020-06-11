© Provided by the Associated Press

President Donald Trump smiles during a round table with African-American supporters on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump plans to hold his first campaign act in the coronavirus era on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, he indicated that he will also attend rallies in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

The president made the announcement while meeting with a handful of African-American supporters on Wednesday afternoon for a panel discussion.

Trump’s distinctive campaign acts often attract thousands of supporters, but have been suspended since March 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 110,000 people in the United States.

“A beautiful new venue, completely new. We can’t wait to go, ”Trump said during the White House event. “The state of Oklahoma has done a great job with COVID.”

The event will take place on June 19, the date that the end of slavery in the United States is commemorated.

Tulsa has a controversial track record on racial issues. In 1921, its then-thriving African-American business community was decimated when a mob of white racists killed hundreds of black residents. In the decades that followed, African Americans attempted to rebuild what they had, but an urban renewal in the 1960s removed what they had accomplished.

The Trump campaign has been eager to resume campaigning and is trying to leave the pandemic behind, even as cases continue to rise in some parts of the country. The president has focused most of his events this year on states that do not have a clear political bias, although Oklahoma is a reliable Republican stronghold.

Trump won that state by more than 36 percentage points in 2016, with more than twice as many votes as his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Oklahoma was one of the first states to relax coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing beauty salons, massage parlors, and barbershops to reopen in late April. Republican Governor Kevin Stitt’s most recent economic revival measures place no limits on the number of people gathered as of June 1 and leave the application of social distancing guidelines to the discretion of local authorities and business owners.

Associated Press journalists Kat Stafford in Detroit and Terry Wallace in Dallas contributed to this report.