Trump does not take his finger off the line: he will visit the border wall in Texas



Trump will visit the border in Texas.

Photo: SAUL LOEB / .

Former American President Donald trump said Tuesday that he accepted an invitation from the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, to visit the United States border. and Mexico on June 30.

In a statement in which he charged against the immigration policy of the current Government, Trump insisted that the Administration of Democrat Joe “Biden inherited the strongest and safest border in the history of the United States And in a matter of a few weeks it has become the worst border crisis in the country’s history. In a zone of absolute disaster ”.

The former president’s visit to the border is confirmed days after Abbott announced the tightening of measures against migrants, as well as his intention to continue the construction of the wall that Trump began to lift during his term (2017-2021).

Abbott, who described the current situation on the border with Mexico as “A crisis that is out of control”, indicated that the migrants will be arrested by officials of the Texas Department of Public Safety and could face charges for trespassing, drug trafficking, human trafficking or damage to property, among others.

“We need to act now. In Texas, those who cross the border will not be received with a red carpet as the present (federal) Administration has done until now, but will go to jail ”, Abbott said last Thursday during a border security summit where representatives from different state police departments participated.

The Republican governor also indicated his intention to continue with the construction of the wall, although he did not offer further details.

“Hopefully my visit will illuminate these crimes against our nation and show the amazing folks at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol who have our unwavering support.” said Trump, who was characterized during his tenure by a policy of zero tolerance with immigration, which he accompanied with a xenophobic speech.

“Biden and (Vice President) Kamala Harris have turned control of our border over to cartels, criminals and coyotes. Drug dealers, the gang members of MS-13, the world’s human traffickers, sex traffickers and criminals are now at their ease, “added Trump, who did not provide details about his trip.