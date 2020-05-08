May 7, 2020 | 6:29 pm

United States President Donald Trump said Thursday that his government is considering other economic measures, possibly through decrees, to help mitigate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump seemed to confirm that the deadline for filing 2019 federal income tax returns, which have already spanned three months until July 15, is more likely to be postponed.

“Things could happen like this. We have to help people, “Trump said in response to a question about the fiscal deadline and economic measures that would not require action by Congress.

We can do things (…) through a decree or in another way that many people can be helped (…) such as postponements,

added the republican.

Congress has approved economic packages of nearly $ 3 trillion to mitigate the impact of the virus, which includes payments of $ 1,200 to a large group of people and more than $ 650 billion in loans to small businesses.

When asked if there will be more money delivered directly to people, Trump said: “Well, it could happen … We will see what happens.”

COVID-19 has killed more than 75,000 people and infected about 1.25 million in the United States.

Approximately 33.5 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since March 21, which equates to about one in five workers losing their job in just over a month.