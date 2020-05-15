The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has questioned China’s management against the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and, in one of his most forceful threats, has raised the possibility of “breaking all relations” with the Asian giant, origin of the global outbreak. Read: Banxico reduces interest rate by 50 points and remains at 5.50%

“There are many things we could do,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, to immediately add: “We could break all relationships.” The president has even pointed out that this break would mean “saving $ 500 billion.”

The US president has repeatedly accused Beijing of hiding the scope of the outbreak in its early stages and has even questioned the official version of the origin of the virus, in contravention of the theses of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trump has also disagreed internally, among others with the main medical responsible for the response to the virus in the United States, Anthony Fauci. Thus, and although he has stressed that he is “a good person”, in the interview this Thursday he said he disagreed “totally” with him about the reopening of educational centers.

Fauci warned this week during a Senate appearance of the risk of resuming classes prematurely, but Trump disagrees. “We have to open the schools. We have to open the country,” in a “safe” way, but also “as soon as possible,” the president said.

Trump has also alleged that “young people are very little affected” by the coronavirus, despite the fact that several states are currently investigating the scope of COVID-19 in children after several unexplained clinical pictures have been detected.

With information from Europa Press.

