Biden and Trump face similar allegations

“They are not true,” said former vice president and virtual Democratic candidate Joe Biden, regarding the latest allegations of sexual abuse against him, this time by a former employee, apparently happened within Congress in the 1990s.

At the same time, he criticized the “inconsistencies” and “repeated changes” in Tara Reade’s complaint, EFE said.

“I want to face the accusations of a former employee that I misbehaved 27 years ago. They are not true. This never happened ”, Biden, 77, said in a statement commenting on the issue for the first time after mounting public pressure.

“The responsible media should examine and evaluate the full and growing history of inconsistencies in its history, which has changed repeatedly,” he added of Reade.

Biden was indicted last March by his former assistant Reade of a sexual abuse alleged to have occurred in 1993, when the Democratic leader was a senator.

According to Reade, she and Biden were alone in a building upper house offices when the then senator cornered her against a wall, he groped her under the clothes and penetrated her with his fingers.

Reade is one of eight women who accused Biden last year. from inappropriate touching, kissing or hugging.

Biden, who was Vice President of Barack Obama (2009-2017), had chosen until today to remain silent, leaving his defense in the hands of his campaign and his spokesmen, while the controversy grew, a strategy that has bothered many in the midst of the #MeToo era.

The president himself Donald Trump, who has been the subject of numerous similar accusations, urged his virtual rival in the November presidential elections to step forward, but did not directly criticize him.

“I don’t know anything about that (the accusations against Biden), but I think I should answer, you know, it could be false accusations. I know everything about false accusations, I have been falsely accused on numerous occasions, “Trump said in remarks at the White House.

Since his party Biden has received the support of the main leaders.

Asked yesterday about the allegations, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, replied that “Joe Biden is Joe Biden” and questioned whether Reade’s version is true.

“They just discounted me. They marginalized me. They said they didn’t believe me. “ Tara Reade, who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, feels betrayed by Democrats who have discounted her story https://t.co/ibEN6WftWF – BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 30, 2020

