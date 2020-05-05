Photo: Donald Trump and Juan Guaidó, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by Western countries.

WASHINGTON, USA.- The president of the United States, Donald Trump, assured this Tuesday that he has “nothing to do” with the two maritime incursions discovered in Venezuela this weekend, in which at least eight people died and a dozen were detained -among them two US citizens and the son of the general symbol of Chavismo-, who are part of an admitted military incursion in progress.

I just received information. It has nothing to do with our government, but I just received information on that and we will investigate it. We are concerned about that, but whatever it is, we will inform you, but it has nothing to do with our government, “the president said in statements to the press at the White House.

This is Trump’s first response to what happened in Venezuela, where Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reported on Monday the arrest of two Americans identified as Airan Berry and Luke Denman as part of a group described by the Executive as “mercenary” .

In a televised statement Monday, Maduro showed the passports of both, ID cards as military veterans, as well as ID cards from SilverCorp, a US security company that Venezuela says is linked to the attempted attack.

It also displayed “war material from the United States and Colombia,” military helmets and communication equipment.

In addition to the two Americans, eleven people were arrested on Monday in a second boat that was approaching a coastal area of ​​the central Aragua state, although Maduro warned that the persecution continues and there may be more arrests.

Hugo Chávez and General Raúl Baduel, whose son was detained in the military raid against Nicolás Maduro.

One of those detained in Aragua is the son of General Raúl Baduel, head of the Army and Defense Minister of the late President Hugo Chávez, who was detained on corruption charges.

Baduel was the key military chief who prevented Chávez from being overthrown on April 11, 2002, after which he became the military figure of Chavismo.

Baduel Jr., detained in the last hours among those who landed in Aragua, said that the two detainees of American nationality are linked to the Security of Donadl Trunmp, as seen and heard in the video of the Russia Today network:

On Sunday, eight people died and two more were arrested in a first attempt at a maritime raid in the La Guaira state, neighboring Caracas.

Since Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House in January 2017, the bilateral relationship with Venezuela has been strained.

USA It was the first country in the world to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó in January 2019 as Venezuela’s interim head of state and, since then, has led an international campaign to isolate Maduro through the imposition of sanctions.

Guaidó tried to overthrow Maduro in a military uprising on April 30 of last year that failed and that Washington was aware of, although he assures that he did not participate. (With information from RT and Agencia EFE)