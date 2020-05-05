15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, assured this Tuesday that it has “nothing to do” with the two maritime incursions in Venezuela, in which at least 8 people died and two US citizens were arrested.

“I just received information. It has nothing to do with our Government. But I just received information on that and we will investigate. We are concerned about that, but whatever it is, we will inform you, but it has nothing to do with our government. “This was announced by the president in statements to the press at the White House.

This is Trump’s first response to what happened in Venezuela. Chavista leader Nicolás Maduro reported Monday the arrest of 2 Americans identified as Airan Berry and Luke Denman. Supposedly, for being part of a group classified by the Executive as “mercenary”.

On Monday, in a televised statement, Maduro showed the passports of both ID cards such as military veterans and SilverCorp cards. This American security company would be linked to the attempted attack.

It also displayed “war material from the United States and Colombia,” military helmets, and communication equipment.

Tense calm

In addition to the 2 Americans, they arrested 11 people on Monday in a second boat that was approaching a coastal area of ​​the central Aragua state. However, Maduro warned that the persecution continues and there may be more arrests.

On Sunday, 8 people died and 2 more were arrested in a first attempt at a maritime incursion in the La Guaira state, neighboring Caracas.

Since arriving at the Trump White House in January 2017, the bilateral relationship with Venezuela has been strained.

The United States was the first country in the world to recognize in January 2019 the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, as Venezuela’s interim head of state. Since then, he has led an international campaign to isolate Maduro by imposing sanctions.

Guaidó attempted to overthrow Maduro in a military uprising on April 30 of last year. The act failed and Washington was aware, although it assures that it did not participate.