The United States has always lived with its back to it, even in war, to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Since its founding in 2002 with the aim of being “the best defense against impunity”, as former UN Secretary Kofi Annan said, Washington has distanced itself from the “missing link in the international legal system” (Annan’s words). Bill Clinton wanted to deliver a coup and signed his entry into the ICC a day before he left office, but the George W. Bush Administration was quick to withdraw his signature from the statute of the first permanent court, based in The Hague.

To the constant obstruction that the ICC has suffered from Washington is added the last blow given this Thursday in the form of an executive order by the US President, Donald Trump. The president has authorized economic sanctions and travel visa restrictions against ICC officials directly related to investigations of United States Army personnel and intelligence agents for possible war crimes. These measures include blocking property that these officials may have under US jurisdiction.

“The actions of the International Criminal Court are an attack on the rights of Americans and threaten to undermine our national sovereignty,” said the White House through its press officer, Kayleigh McEnany. Furthermore, for the umpteenth time, the White House has recalled that the United States is not a signatory to the Rome Statute and therefore considers any action by the ICC “an attack.”

In the opinion of the White House, the Court adopts “investigations for political reasons”, without directly referring to the decision of the CPI to authorize a formal investigation into the alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan, which would also include the troops of States United. As a consequence, adds McEnany, “The President has authorized economic sanctions against Court officials directly implicated in an effort to investigate United States personnel without the consent of the United States.”

“The CPI was created to hold criminal war accounts, but in practice it has led to an ineffective international bureaucracy that attacks and threatens US personnel, as well as our partners and allies [en referencia a Israel]”Has argued the Trump spokeswoman. In his speech to the UN in 2018, Trump rejected the Court’s “legitimacy and authority”, considering that it exceeds its decisions and violates the country’s sovereignty.

The executive order signed by Trump is the penultimate assault of his Administration against those international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not conform to his policies. Since coming to power, the United States has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement, the Nuclear Agreement with Iran, and two other arms control treaties with Russia. Trump has removed the country from the United Nations Council for Human Rights and Unesco (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). His latest blow to internationalism has been dealt with by the WHO, announcing the end of cooperation, in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, with the World Health Organization.