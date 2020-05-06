During his visit to Arizona, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Tuesday to designate May 5 as the Day of Awareness of the missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.

“I call on all Americans and all federal, state, tribal, and local governments to raise awareness of the crisis” in this sector of the population “through appropriate programs and activities,” said the text signed by the president. .

“American Indians and Alaska Natives have endured generations of injustice. They experience domestic violence, homicide, sexual assault and abuse far more frequently than other groups. These horrific acts, committed predominantly against women and girls, are appalling and inconceivable,” adds the proclamation.

The president will take a tour of the Honeywell factory that he announced last month that he hopes to produce more than six million N95 masks for Arizona.

In the text, the president stated that his administration directly supports tribal governments that are leading efforts to tackle violence so that its people can live in peace and prosper.

The proclamation also notes that the Department of the Interior (DOI) is taking action on the issue, such as a series of round tables “Recovering our native communities”; the Office of Justice Services) is equipping officers to handle unsolved criminal cases and child abduction investigations; and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is developing an approach to strengthen these vulnerable populations through prevention, health, and education activities.

“The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) will soon disburse $ 22 million to increase the public health response and expand accommodation and support services for victims of family violence, domestic violence,

and dating abuse in tribal communities, “says the text signed by Trump.

In 2019, Operation “Lady Justice” was established, a special team to develop an aggressive strategy to address the crisis of missing and murdered women and girls in communities.

That same year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded more than $ 270 million in grants to improve public safety, serve crime victims, combat violence against women, and support youth programs in Native American and Native American communities. Alaska.

