Trump describes as “patriots” and “great people” those who took the Capitol with violence



Former President Trump participated in a conservative conference in Dallas.

The ex-president Donald trump He praised the protesters who violently took over the Capitol on January 6, after a rally led by him where he launched his conspiracy theories, rejected even by the Supreme Court, that there was electoral fraud.

“The crowd was incredible and I mentioned the word ‘love’, love in the air; I’ve never seen anything like it, ”the former president said on Fox News on Sunday. “That’s why they went to Washington.”

The former president launched a new conspiracy theory about the death of one of his followers, Ashli ​​Babbitt, inside the Capitol, hinting that there was a cover-up at work. She, an Air Force veteran, was fatally shot while trying to climb out of a broken window during the insurrection in Washington, DC, according to police reports.

“Who is the person who shot an innocent, wonderful and incredible woman in the head, a military woman?” Trump questioned. “There is no repercussion, if we were on the other side, it would be the most important story in this country. Who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt? People want to know and why ”.

During his speech at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) In Dallas, Texas, the former president continued with his speech on the alleged “electoral fraud”, whose claims and lack of evidence led to the suspension of his former attorney Rudy Giuliani’s license in New York and Washington, DC

“Unfortunately, this was an election in which the person who counts the vote was much more important than the candidate,” Trump said of his allegations without proof. “It is an embarrassment to our nation and we are truly being looked down upon and disrespected around the world.”

He accused a “grand plot” by the Democrats and again criticized his former attorney general, William Barr, who recently claimed that the allegations of “voter fraud” were “pure bullshit” as there was no evidence.

“I am very disappointed that Bill Barr has not been able to hold anyone accountable for the countless abuses of power by the Democrats,” Trump said in Dallas. “He did not retain the corrupt officials who spied on our campaign.”

The Republican also bragged about the class action lawsuit he leads against Google, Twitter and Facebook for trying to “abolish the First Amendment” with the alleged help of Democrats, by censoring conservatives.

“They are also working hard to abolish the First Amendment,” he said. “The attack by the radical left and big technology on free speech is illegal, unconstitutional and completely anti-American.”

Trump has increased his presence in different forums, including the organization of rallies, with the aim of supporting his allies for the 2022 midterm election.

At the CPAC event, a “seven-step” plan was distributed for the former president to return to the White House, which included a possible competition to seek a position in the House of Representatives.