Trump deported parents without their children despite their request to be reunified

The government of former President Donald Trump deported immigrants whom it separated from their children despite the fact that those parents wanted to return to their countries of origin along with their children, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the Department of Security National (DHS).

The report ensures that since July 2017 the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) expelled from the country at least 348 parents separated from their children without having “documenting that these parents wanted to leave their children in the US.”

“In fact, the Trump administration deported parents without their children even though there was evidence that they wanted to bring them to their native country,” they say.

Thus, OIG confirmed that, prior to 2018, migrant parents “did not always have the opportunity to be reunited with their children before deportation.” However, DHS and ICE claimed that deported parents without their children had chosen to do so.

What’s more, he says there was no policy that required ICE agents to “honor parents’ decisions” regarding their children.

And they found that some ICE records documenting these parental decisions had “significant flaws,” such as “verbal” waivers of family reunification.

Against this background, they recommended to the acting director of ICE, Tae Johnson, that they make sure that before deporting the parents the parent’s desire is “documented and acknowledged” that their children do not return with them.

ICE responded to OIG’s recommendation and indicated that it created a new system that allows it to “create and manage records for family units.” They will then be able to store data on these families, helping to ensure that parents under deportation order can “make arrangements” for their children.

“Zero tolerance” policy

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) ensures that the Trump Administration (2017-2021) separated more than 5,500 parents from their children. In addition, thanks to a national class action lawsuit led by that organization, this so-called “zero tolerance” policy was successfully blocked.

Under this rule, the previous government justified removing thousands of children from their parents detained for illegally crossing the border from Mexico in order to discourage irregular immigration, mostly from Central America.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said after hearing the OIG report that Trump’s “zero tolerance” is one of the “most vile and shameful chapters in the history of immigration” in the United States.

In March 2018, Durbin led 23 of his Senate colleagues in a letter to then-Acting DHS Inspector General John Kelly. There he asked for an investigation into allegations that DHS was separating families.

Now he said that those who created “zero tolerance” will have to live with the “memory of their cruelty” for the rest of their lives and that now the challenge is to establish a “just and sustainable” immigration policy.

According to data from ACLU attorneys, the parents of 391 children have not yet been found, after it was 445 in April.

According to lawyers, the parents of 227 minors have been deported to their countries of origin. At the same time, a hundred are still in the United States and another 14 lack contact information, NBC reported.