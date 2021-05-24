Trump deported hundreds of parents without their children despite petition for reunification



Former President Donald Trump.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

The government of the former president Donald trump deported immigrants who had been separated from their children despite the fact that those parents wanted to return to their countries of origin together with their children, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The report ensures that since July 2017 the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) expelled from the country at least 348 parents separated from their children without having “Documenting that those parents wanted to leave their children in the United States.”

“In fact, ICE deported some parents without their children despite having evidence that the parents wanted to bring their children back to their country of origin.”says the report.

Thus, OIG confirmed that, prior to July 12, 2018, migrant parents “did not always have the opportunity to be reunited with their children prior to removal,” despite DHS and ICE claiming in the past that the parents deportees without their children had chosen to do so.

What’s more, it says there was no standard policy or process that required ICE agents to “determine, document, or honor parents’ decisions” regarding their children.

And they found that some ICE records allegedly documenting these parental decisions had “Significant flaws”, such as “verbal” waivers of family reunification prior to deportation.

Against this background, they recommended to the acting director of ICE, Tae Johnson, that agents ensure that before deporting parents with minor children in the United States, they “document and obtain supervised recognition” of the parent’s desire that their children they do not return with them to their countries of origin.

ICE responded to OIG’s recommendation and stated that it created a new system that allows it to “create and manage records for family units” to collect, track and store data on these families, which will help ensure that parents under the order of deportation can “make arrangements” for their children, including being transferred with them to their home countries.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) assures that the Trump Administration (2017-2021) separated more than 5,500 families and that thanks to a national class action lawsuit led by that organization, it was possible to successfully block that policy called “zero tolerance”.

Under this rule, the previous government justified removing thousands of children from their parents detained for illegally crossing the border from Mexico in order to discourage irregular immigration, mostly from Central America.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said after hearing the OIG report that Trump’s “zero tolerance” is one of the “Most Vile and Shameful Chapters in the History of Immigration” In U.S.A.

In March 2018, Durbin led 23 of his Senate colleagues in a letter to then-Acting DHS Inspector General John Kelly, calling for an investigation into allegations that DHS was separating families.

Now he said that those who created “zero tolerance” will have to live with the “memory of their cruelty” for the rest of their lives and that now the challenge is to establish a “fair and sustainable” immigration policy.

According to data from ACLU attorneys, it has not yet been possible to find the parents of 391 children, after last April it was 445.

According to lawyers, the parents of 227 minors have been deported to their home countries, 100 are still in the United States and 14 others lack contact information, NBC reported.