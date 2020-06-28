Video

President Donald Trump on Sunday denied versions that he had been informed that a Russian military intelligence unit had clandestinely offered rewards to Afghan rebel groups for killing US soldiers.

The US secret agencies months ago concluded that the Russian unit offered rewards for killing US soldiers last year when the United States and the Taliban were negotiating an end to the conflict in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported.

Trump, in a tweet on Sunday morning, wrote: « No one told me that, » nor did Vice President Mike Pence or Presidential Secretary Mark Meadows about « these alleged attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russia. »

« Everyone denies it and there has been no attack against us, » added the president.

On Saturday, the White House released a statement denying that Trump or Pence have been informed of the matter.

« This says little about that alleged information and rather confirms the inaccuracy of the New York Times article that mistakenly suggests that President Trump was informed of this matter, » said press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.