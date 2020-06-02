President Donald Trump stepped up pressure on the governors after a week of unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd by demanding Tuesday that New York call on the National Guard to crack down on the “losers and losers.”

Miami World / AP

After the seventh night of peaceful protests and acts of vandalism, attacks on the police and robberies, the President expanded his strong-handed demands the day before, in which he threatened to call on the armed forces to impose order if the governors did not do so. make.

“NYC, CALL THE NATIONAL GUARD,” he tweeted. “The losers and losers are tearing you apart. Act quickly! Don’t make the same horrible and fatal mistake you made with nursing homes. ”ADVERTISEMENT

In New York Monday night people smashed store windows near Rockefeller Center and they knocked down the door of the Macy’s department store despite the curfew, the first the city has declared in decades. Police arrested about 700 people and reported that several officers were injured.

New York and other cities were preparing for further riots at night, and Mayor Bill de Blasio extended the curfew from 8 p.m. for the entire week.

“We will have a difficult day,” he said, asking community leaders for help: “Create peace … stand up,” he told them.

Twenty-nine states have summoned more than 20,000 National Guard troops to suppress the unrest, but New York is not one of them. De Blasio has said he doesn’t want the National Guard, and Governor Andrew Cuomo said he won’t send her to town if the mayor doesn’t want him.

During the violence that occurred in cities from coast to coast on Monday night, police officers were wounded by bullets, run over and attacked with stones and bottles.

In Philadelphia, hundreds of protesters blocked a highway in the city center. In Atlanta, the police released tear gas. In Nashville, more than 60 National Guard troops lowered their shields at the request of peaceful protesters. And at a rally in Buffalo, New York, in his SUV he ran over a group of police officers and injured three.

“We have been sitting on a powder keg for some time and it has exploded,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.