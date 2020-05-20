Vice President Mike Pence reported that he does not take the drug, and recommended that the population follow the instructions of their doctors.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, defended on Tuesday his consumption of a prescription drug against malaria to try to keep the new coronavirus at bay, despite medical warnings, stating that it is up to each person to make their own decisions.

During a visit to the Capitol, Trump told reporters, without offering evidence, that he believes hydroxychloroquine “gives you an additional level of security,” adding that “people are going to have to make their own decision.”

The Food and Drug Administration warned of potential serious side effects if the drug is used in patients with Covid-19.

President Donald Trump claimed Monday that he was taking hydroxychloroquine, zinc and the antibiotic azithromycin, on the recommendation of the White House doctor.

Trump noted that he asked his handler what he thought about consuming hydroxychloroquine, to which the doctor replied that if he wanted to take it, he could do so.

Hours later, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that this is a decision between doctors and patients, so it should always be consulted.

Mike Pence does not take the medicine

For his part, Vice President Mike Pence reported that he does not take hydroxychloroquine, despite the fact that one of his assistants tested positive for coronavirus.

At a press conference, he stated that his GP has not prescribed this medication, so he will follow his instructions, and added the recommendation that people follow their doctors’ instructionsFox News reported.

This same afternoon, authorities of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned that patients with heart problems associated with the use of this drug have been identified, in addition to the lack of evidence about its effectiveness against Covid-19, so they did not they recommended it.

With information from . and Notimex.