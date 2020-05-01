15 minutes. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, came out this Friday in defense of the armed protesters who stormed the day before on the Capitol of Michigan to protest against the confinement by the coronavirus and invited the governor of this state, the Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, to talk to these “very good” people.

“The Michigan governor should give in a little and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want to get their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, come to terms,” ​​Trump wrote. on his Twitter account.

Protesters, some with paraphernalia from the Trump election campaign, carrying flags and several with long guns, stormed into the interior of the Michigan Capitol in the state capital Lansing on Thursday, while discussing extending the emergency declaration. declared by Whitmer against the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor had asked the state Congress to extend the emergency for another 28 days, which expired at midnight on Thursday.

Best solution

However, Republican-led lawmakers endorsed a series of bills to replace Whitmer’s orders, who has sounded like one of the potential vice presidential contenders for the Democratic nomination.

House Speaker Republican Lee Chatfield called the official’s approach “rampant and undemocratic” and argued that “people deserve a better solution.”

The president signed an executive order shortly thereafter that allowed her to extend emergency and disaster declarations based on “independent sources of legal authority,” alluding to the Governor’s Emergency Powers Act of 1945, local media reported.

On April 15, Lansing was the scene of a mobilization called by a conservative group and attended by residents of the state aboard hundreds of vehicles claiming their right to “freedom” while touring the surroundings of the Capitol.

According to the Michigan Government, as of this Thursday there were 41,379 cases of coronavirus and 3,789 deaths in that state, at a time when the United States has already exceeded the million infected by the disease and the 63,000 deaths.