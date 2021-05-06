Trump Declares Actions By Facebook, Twitter And Google “Total Disgrace”

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the moves by Facebook, Twitter and Google are a “total disgrace” and that tech giants should pay a political price.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and a shame for our Country,” Trump wrote in a statement in which he accused the firms of violating his right to freedom of expression.

“Those corrupt social media firms must pay a political price, and they must never again be allowed to destroy and undermine our Electoral Process.”

