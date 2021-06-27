Trump criticizes Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at rally in Ohio and affirms: “Total catastrophe”



Donald Trump led his first rally in Ohio.

Photo: STEPHEN ZENNER / .

The ex-president Donald trump he went back to his old ways. The Republican returned to the stage at rallies, where he moves like a fish in water. His first stop was Ohio, where he criticized the president’s government. Joe biden and the vice president Kamala harris.

For former President Trump, everything is wrong. The situation, according to him, became a “catastrophe” in five months, as if he had left a country in peace, without marked racial differences and without assuming any blame for how his conspiracy theories affect democracy.

“After only five months, the Biden administration is already a complete and utter catastrophe. I told you”, expressed to his followers in the city of Wellington.

The Republican, who seeks to maintain control of his party by adding his followers to positions in Congress, said that his colleagues “will recover” in 2022 positions.

“We are going to regain the House, and we are going to regain the Senate,” he advanced at the rally that he described as “the first” of the massive events on the way to the midterm election, in which he assured that the Republican Party will have “giant” support .

Immigration, the great enemy

Former President Trump maintained his speech on immigration and affirmed that the policies of his Administration, which have been dismantled by President Biden, must be retaken.

“We have to withdraw funds from his reckless immigration policies and restore our southern border to where it was,” Trump said.

The former president also criticized Vice President Harris’ visit to the US-Mexico border, claiming that the trip occurred after he announced his decision to visit that point.

“Kamala Harris, his vice president, only went to the border yesterday for a simple reason, because I announced that I would go,” he said. “If I hadn’t done that, I don’t know if she ever would have gone.”