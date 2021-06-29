Trump could be saved again from accusations against him



Former President Trump may not face charges in New York.

The Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, does not plan to impeach the president for now Donald trump of some financial or fiscal crime, according to one of the ex-president’s personal lawyers.

The former president’s defense team had until Monday afternoon to justify why the Trump Organization should not face allegations of investigations into inflating property prices and other irregularities.

However, on a direct accusation to the former president Ronald Fischetti, A New York lawyer assured that there was nothing against the ex-president – at the moment – although Vance’s team indicated that part of the investigation is ongoing.

“They just said: ‘When this charge is brought, you will not be charged. Our investigation is ongoing, ‘”prosecutors reportedly told Fischetti, Politico published.

Prosecutors were considering filing charges against the Trump Organization and some employees related to alleged non-compliance with the payment of taxes on corporate profits and advantages, the report added.

“Those benefits have been widely reported to include cars and apartments and appear to only involve a small number of executives,” it was noted.

“We asked, ‘Is there something else?'” Fischetti told the portal. “They said no.”

It was not clear what would happen to the matter that gave rise to the entire investigation, related to irregular payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels, who would have received money in exchange for not revealing an affair with the former president.

Fischetti considered that the prosecutors have made “a lot of noise”, which has resulted in “little nuts”.

The situation for the former president’s company, however, faces an uncertain scenario, after the executive Allen Weisselberg refused to collaborate with the investigations carried out jointly by the Manhattan prosecutor, Expires, and the team of the attorney general of New York, Letitia james.