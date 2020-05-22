A campaign official considered that an act could be carried out in mid-June, preferably in states such as Wisconsin, Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

United States President Donald Trump, who is eager to go on tour to promote his re-election on November 3, said Thursday that he could campaign outdoors until the coronavirus pandemic subsides long enough to return. traditional events.

“We have to return to the electoral acts”Trump told reporters during a visit to a Ford auto plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan. “I think it will be sooner rather than later.”

A little more than five months after the election, Trump is surpassed by his Democratic rival Joe Biden in national polls and in some decisive states, such as Michigan, where the Republican prevailed in 2016.

A senior campaign official said authorities held a meeting last week and discussed how and when to resume the great campaign events that Trump longs for.

“It is clear, he is eager to resume the rallies,” said the official.

The meeting was largely a brainstorming session in which various proposals were raised, including rallies akin to a drive-in experience.

The official said that the campaign seeks to carry out an act in mid-June, preferably in states such as Wisconsin, Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

A Trump adviser said a date in mid-June could be overly optimistic, that it might have to wait until after the July 4 holiday.

Trump said rallies could be held first in Florida or Georgia, “whichever opens first.”

“We could do some great outdoors and we could also wait until some of the stadiums can open,” he said. “The demand to start the campaign events has been incredible.” (Rts)