15 minutes. United States President Donald Trump congratulated Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on his ratings with The Greg Gutfeld Show, which is already overshadowing other rival shows.

Last Saturday they reported that The Greg Gutfeld Show, broadcast on the Fox News channel, ended April with an average of 2.86 million viewers. Thus, the program managed to have a higher rating than its famous rivals, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld. His ratings easily outperform the untalented Stephen Colbert, the good boy Jimmy Fallon and the last-place wacko Jimmy Kimmel,” Trump said in a tweet.

“Greg built his show from scratch, and he did a great job doing it“, he pointed.

However, while Gutfeld thanked Trump for his comment, the other presenters did not take it too well.

As soon as Trump’s tweet began to generate reactions, the presenter of the ABC network, Jimmy Kimmel, dedicated a couple of messages to the president, where his anger could be seen.

“Happy Cinco de Mayo, Mr. President! Thank you for the recognition, now go back to work ruining everything superbly!”, wrote.

But that did not stop there, and the presenter spoke about the situation in a small monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live !.

“I think this was perhaps a typing error situation. I think what he meant was’ I am completely devastated by the loss of life caused by the virus. My thoughts go out to the families of those deceased. I promise to spend every minute I wake up working so that each health worker has the support they need and each American has access to the tests. By the way, congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, “” Kimmel said during his program.

So far, the president has yet to respond to Kimmel’s message, which has already garnered thousands of reactions, but can be expected to do so soon.