The American President, Donald Trump confirmed this Friday that his government will help Mexico to reduce oil production, after an agreement between the main suppliers in the world to cut the offer, to which Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration had not joined.

“The United States will help Mexico and they will reimburse us later”, assured Trump, who detailed that it was agreed to cut Aztec oil production by 100,000 barrels and that the United States will help with whatever it takes.

Aid was agreed after Both leaders will dialogue by phone on Thursday night.

“We have a great relationship … They are helping us a lot at the border. They have 27,000 Mexican soldiers at the border and detain those who want to enter our country …

“We are trying to save Mexico as the expression says. Mexico is committing to make a reduction of 100,000 barrels. The President (López Obrador) and I spoke last night, we have a very good relationship, a very good friendship, “Trump said at a press conference.

“Talking to the President, he told me that he has (Mexico) a limit. OPEC nations have agreed to a different limit of 23 percent. And so what I thought I would do is that the US will help Mexico. I do not know if it will be acceptable, we will see that, “added Trump.

Thursday, The virtual meeting that Mexico held with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies lasted for just over nine hours, since the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, consulted at all times with the President. on the decisions that it would have to make in relation to the cuts in crude oil production of 400 mdbpd (million barrels per day) that were requested from Mexico.

The meeting was aimed at reducing oil production and preventing its price from falling so that, in the face of the COVID-19 emergency, the price of oil would not continue to fall. However, the refusal and delay by the Mexican government was due to the fact that OPEC’s request contrasts with the objectives of its administration in energy matters: Mexico was the only country that did not agree and that also withdrew from the meeting of the Organization’s ministers.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are the countries that will have the largest cuts in crude oil production, so they requested that they also be applied and increased in other countries. At first there were disagreements between some nations including Kazakhstan, Brunei, and Mexico; the first two ended up accepting the agreement, Mexico, no.

That was the moment when Nahle kept waiting for the countries for four to five hours in which he tried to convince the members that Mexico should not lower its production, under the argument that the country was seeking to accelerate the refining of its own oil. After almost a total of eleven hours of meeting, Nahle withdrew from the negotiating table, failing to reach the agreements he was seeking.

In the morning, the President of Mexico announced: “President Trump contacted us, I spoke with him and an agreement was reached to make a decrease of 100,000 barrels (daily).”

He added that, to compensate, “the United States agrees to reduce, in addition to what it was going to deliver, 250,000 (barrels per day).”

“Mexico is going to help stabilize prices”, The president said in his daily press conference, saying that the country will reduce its production despite having been struggling to increase it.

“We stayed until the end because it took a lot of effort to increase production,” he said. “That was argued yesterday, that it was difficult for us to reduce production“He added and then explained that Mexico was initially asked to reduce the order of 23%, about 400,000 bpd, and then the proposal was lowered to 350,000 bpd.