Trump company and its chief financial officer face criminal charges Thursday: source

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK, Jun 30 (.) – Former US President Donald Trump’s company and its chief financial officer are set to face criminal charges Thursday in Manhattan, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The allegations from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance are expected to focus on whether Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and other officials received perks and benefits, such as free apartments and rented cars, without properly reporting them in their tax returns, said the person familiar with the investigation.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Weisselberg and the company were expected to be charged Thursday. Trump’s lawyer, Ronald Fischetti, had told . on Monday that he hoped the charges were related to taxes.

Mary Mulligan, Weisselberg’s attorney, declined to comment on the possible charges, nor did Vance’s office.

Attorneys for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump, a Republican, is not expected to be charged, according to people involved in the case.

In a statement Monday, Trump called prosecutors biased and said his company’s actions were “not in any way a crime.”

Fischetti also said Monday that Vance’s case is without merit, and that never in the past half century has he seen the district attorney’s office target a company for fringe benefits.

An indictment could endanger the Trump Organization by causing banks and business partners to stop doing business with it, and result in fines and other penalties if the company is found guilty.

The charges could also increase pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors, which he has resisted. Weisselberg is a close confidant of Trump, making his cooperation potentially key to any future cases against Trump himself.

Court files, public records and cited documents have shown that Weisselberg and his son Barry have received perks and gifts worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars, including many real estate-related benefits.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann in Washington, and Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)