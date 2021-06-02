Trump closes his blog permanently with no concrete plans to return to Twitter and Facebook



Former President Trump will not be able to return to Facebook, for now.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

After a month, the blog of the former president Donald trump closed permanently this Wednesday, confirmed its spokesperson and advisor, Jason Miller, who also hinted that the former president could return to a social network, but did not give details about it.

The page “From the desk of Donald J. Trump” was removed from the former president’s website, where he shared his comments on various issues, including the conflict over the reorientation of the Republican Party and criticism of congressmen against him.

“I hope to have more information about the broader efforts soon, but I do not have precise knowledge of the moment,” Miller told CNBC, but on his Twitter account he asked to “stay tuned” before the former president’s return to social networks.

Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned! https://t.co/USKGvVXe2f – Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 2, 2021

The Republican launched the communication platform after almost four months after being expelled from Twitter, due to his inflammatory speeches that led to the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by his followers.

He was also expelled from Facebook, although the Council of that social network has criticized that the former president was permanently suspended.

In March, Miller told Fox News that the former president would return with his own social network, but he did so with the limited messaging system, although it could be “liked” and shared on social networks such as Twitter and Facebook.

“He’ll be back on social media in probably two to three months,” he said. “(It will be) with its own platform … This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket on social media.”

That description that Miller gave was far from the result of the “social network” that materialized.

“This new platform is going to be great,” Miller said at the time. “Everyone wants him and he will bring millions and millions, tens of millions, to this platform.”

Now, after a month, the project was canceled.

Facebook and Twitter banned Trump from posting to their platforms after the Jan.6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement., also for repeating conspiracy theories about the theft of the election.

The last boost Trump gave to his messaging system was during the expulsion of Representative Liz Cheney (Wyoming) as president of the Republican Party Conference in the House of Representatives, replacing it with Elise stefanik (New York), a follower of the former president.

Instead of the blog, a form was placed so that interested people can receive information about the former president, who will begin holding rallies with a view to the midterm election in 2022.