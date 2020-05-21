15 minutes. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, assured that he has the Nicolás Maduro regime “surrounded” and even predicted that “something will happen” in Venezuela, within the framework of the pressure exerted by the White House to propitiate the fall of the South American leader.

“We have him surrounded at a level that nobody knows, but they do know”Trump said Wednesday in a phone conversation with members of the Hispanic community in the United States.

In addition, the US president pointed out that Venezuela is going through a “very interesting” moment. “Something will happen, because we are not going to bear it,” he added, although he did not give details about it, according to CNN.

Great call with thousands of our Hispanic community, business, and faith leaders today. During this national trial, we have been uplifted by the grit, determination, prayers, and patriotism of Hispanic Americans …. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

The United States is the main defender of Juan Guaidó, who is recognized as the president in charge of more than 50 countries. The Trump administration proposed that both Guaidó and Maduro step aside to make way for an interim government to lead the country to “free” elections, a route that the Chavista leader rejected.

Meanwhile, the Trump government continues to tighten sanctions against Maduro and his environment for human rights violations, corruption, and drug trafficking. In recent times, it focused on Venezuela’s oil industry, once the largest source of income for the Latin American nation.

Maduro accuses Guaidó of orchestrating Operation Gideon, an alleged incursion of “mercenaries” trained in Colombia with the support of the United States to overthrow his government. The naval intervention in La Guaira on May 3 would be part of this plan.

Contacts with Spain

The Venezuelan issue was also present this Wednesday in a conversation by the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya.

The crisis in Venezuela is an issue in which the United States and Spain have shown differences. Recently, however, Washington’s special envoy to Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, acknowledged that both countries “talk about it frequently.”