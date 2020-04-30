WASHINGTON – The President of the United States, Donald Trump, again cited the Brazil this Wednesday (29) when talking about the spread of the coronavirus around the world. Brazil is going through “a difficult time” in the fight against the disease, the American leader commented briefly, during a meeting with business leaders at the White House.

Trump threatens to ban US flights to Brazil again

Trump cited the country when he spoke of the expectation of economic recovery and also of the demand for airlines. The American president suggested this week that he could adopt travel restrictions with Brazil, depending on the pandemic situation.

On Tuesday, Trump said that Brazil “had no problem until recently”, but that the situation is now changing. “We are absolutely looking at a restriction,” said Trump, about limiting the entry of Brazilian flights.

He said he has observed the growth of coronavirus cases in Brazil and considered the possibility of imposing restriction on flights from the country. The American has avoided commenting on the position of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has minimized the severity of the spread of the coronavirus, despite have already been asked twice about the topic in the past week.

So far, the USA has not restricted the arrival of Brazilians, but has recommended that non-essential trips to the country be avoided and those who return from Brazil to the USA stay at home for 14 days.

