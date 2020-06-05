15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, considered that this Friday is a “great day” for African American George Floyd for the positive unemployment data.

“Hopefully George is looking at us right now from above, he’s saying this is a very good thing for our country. It is a great day for him, a great day for everyone. It is a great day for everyone, it is a great, great day in terms of equality, “said the president.

Floyd, a symbol against racism, died on May 25 after dying for nine minutes, prostrated on the ground and while a white agent pressed his knee against his neck. The event was spread on social media and sparked a wave of outrage across the United States.

Trump’s controversial statements came during a press appearance in which he celebrated the unemployment rate in the United States unexpectedly drop to 13.3% in May, when the most pessimistic believed that it could reach 20%, This shows that the labor market has already bottomed out due to the coronavirus.

Trump believes the economy will end racism

The president considered that economic growth will end racial tensions in the United States and, as in recent days, he did not allude to any change or initiative to remedy the country’s structural inequalities or the problem of police violence against the black population.

“That is my plan. We are going to have the strongest economy in the world”He limited himself to saying when asked how he intended to end systemic racism in the country.

Despite Trump’s celebratory tone, unemployment data for African-Americans in May was worse than in April. It even rose to 16.8%, the highest since 1984, according to the report published this Friday by the Labor Department.

An African-American journalist, Yamiche Alcindor, asked Trump during the act how an unemployment rate that has risen in the case of blacks can consider a victory for Floyd and the rest of the Americans. The President, faced with the controversial mystery, replied: “You are what there is not.”

Reviews of Biden

Shortly after Trump’s appearance, Joe Biden considered his words about Floyd to be “despicable”.

Biden recalled that Trump was talking “about a man who was brutally murdered for senseless violence and for great current of injustice that has metastasized“Under Trump, the former US vice president also blamed him for trying to divide the US by race, religion, and ethnicity.

“George Floyd’s last words were: ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.’ For a president to try to put any other word in George Floyd’s mouth, frankly I find it despicable“Biden stressed.

They also criticized the president, Democratic legislators, such as Senator Mark Warner.

According to a survey published this Friday by public radio and television in the United States, 67% of Americans believe that Trump has increased racial tensions, while only 18% attribute the president an improvement in this regard.

A wall against racism in the White House

Meanwhile, the city of Washington D.C. woke up this morning adorned with a mural of yellow letters painted on the asphalt with the slogan “Black Lives Matter” (“Black lives matter”).

The letters occupy two blocks in front of Laffayete Square, where security forces on Monday dispersed a peaceful protest so that Trump could have his picture taken in a nearby church.

Additionally, Mayor of Washington D.C., Democrat Muriel Bowser, ordered that part of 16th Street in front of the White House be renamed “Black Lives Matter”.

The gesture has generated criticism from activists of that movement in the capital, who believe that Bowser, who is African American, has taken these actions to “distract from real political changes” they demand.

“This is a theatrical distraction from real political change. Bowser has repeatedly been on the wrong side of Black Lives Matter DC. This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands.“activists said on Twitter.

The military withdraw from the capital

Also, this Thursday the 1,600 soldiers that the Pentagon had deployed in the capital on Monday began to return to their bases after the previous day there were riots and looting.

According to CNN, CBS and ABC, the soldiers will return to their bases in Fort Bragg (North Carolina) and Fort Drum (New York).

Currently, local US authorities have mobilized 41,500 National Guard reservists to respond to protests in 33 of the 50 states and in Washington D.C.

Several demonstrations are planned for this weekend, including a march on Saturday near Congress.