19 cases of coronavirus are related to the April elections in Wisconsin.

The discussion about absentee ballot has returned strongly to the American political and media agenda during this pandemic. And it has exposed a contradiction between President Donald Trump and his campaign team.

16 states suspended their primary elections in recent months as a result of the health crisis. In Wisconsin, where it was held last April, 19 people who went to the polls tested positive for coronavirus. And California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that all electors of the golden state will be able to vote by mail for the November elections.

Trump, who is facing reelection, has lashed out at this option, which would allow citizens exercise your right without spreading the coronavirus or exposing yourself to it. The President says publicly that voting by mail is made for fraud and for “cheats”. However, his campaign team is working on programs to help republican voters vote through the postal mail.

In collaboration with the Republican National Committee, the Trump campaign team is training volunteers in the process of sending votes. Additionally, you are sending your followers text messages and emails to remind them to send in their ballots, as published by the Associated Press. Last week, the president’s campaign encouraged Wisconsin voters – where there was a special vote this Tuesday – to “request the absentee vote before 5 pm tonight. “

The health situation has brought a dilemma for republicans that they have to find a balance between opposing the elections by correspondence – as Trump defends – and not being disadvantaged with respect to Democrats, who have fervently advocated this option as the safest path for voters during the pandemic.

Democrats put together a strong distance voting system in Wisconsin last month and won a disputed Supreme Court election. At the national level, the party is now seeking replicate their operation in the June primaries with their sights set on November.

The Trump campaign’s response is to continue to promote the vote by mail, even as it casts doubt on some practices of the face-to-face electoral process. However, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement that the fact of that all voters receive the ballot in their mailbox is “an invitation to fraud”.

The Republicans’ new stance comes at a time when they run the risk of their voters staying home if they don’t think it’s safe to go to the polls. The strategy to continue generating mistrust in postal suffrage could be focused on encourage their voters to return their ballots and thus not lose their votes.