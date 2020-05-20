WASHINGTON – Republican cadres are recruiting doctors “very in favor of Trump” to appear on television and recommend reviving the US economy as soon as possible, without waiting for the parameters set by the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC) to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

The plan was discussed in a conference call on May 11 that included a leading member of Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, organized by CNP Action, a group affiliated with the Council for National Policy, which follows the republican line. The Associated Press received a leaked recording of the hour-long call, which was released to him by the Center for Media and Democracy, a progressive organization.

CNP Action is part of the Save Our Country Coalition, an alliance of conservative organizations formed in late April to push for an end to the confinements arranged in response to the pandemic.

The revival of the economy is considered vital to Trump’s reelection chances at the end of the year.

Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign, confirmed to the AP that efforts are being made to recruit doctors to publicly support the president, but did not say when the initiative will take effect.

“Everyone who joins our ranks is investigated and approved,” Murtaugh said Monday. “Obviously, all our groups defend policies and present points of view that, from now on, coincide with those of the President. The president has been frank and has said that he wants to reopen the country as soon as possible, “he added.

During an emergency like the current pandemic, it is important for the government to pass on consistent, science-based information to the public, said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University. Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert and member of the White House group of specialists dealing with the coronavirus, has been one of the government experts who has said that lifting the restrictions too early could increase The deaths.

El-Sadr said presenting doctors who issue conflicting information on behalf of the president is “quite alarming.”

“It seems totally irresponsible to me to have doctors who disseminate information that is not supported by evidence and is not based on science,” said El-Sadr. “What creates confusion is that there are many people talking and many have political interests. That is the highly dangerous situation we have now, “he said.

Murtaugh claimed that the Trump campaign is not interested in contradicting government experts. “Our mission in the campaign is to reflect the views of President Trump,” he said.

In the May 11 call, Nancy Schulze, a Republican leader married to former Rep. Dick Schulze, said she had supplied the campaign with a list of 27 doctors willing to defend Trump’s efforts to revive the economy.

“There is a very pro-Trump group of doctors who have been preparing for the fight ahead in the health field,” Schulze said in the call. “We have doctors in the trenches, who say ‘it is time to reopen'” the country.

“They are the kind of people we should have on radio and television to get our message across,” said Mercedes Schlapp, another participant in the call participating in the Trump campaign. “They are people who have already been approved. But you have to put it on television screens.

Her husband Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union, maintained that “the president is going to be criticized by the media that spread false news for not following the advice of public health experts. You have to prepare and send a lot of people “in his defense.

Matt Schlapp told the AP that he endorsed his leaked comments.

“There is a great dynamic in the national press, which does not give President Trump any credit,” he said. “It is important to get the message across that most people recover from the virus. Most people are not in mortal danger and the economy can be reactivated safely. ”

As several Republican governors prepared to lift confinement restrictions last week, the National Ensemble Forecast that the CDC uses to forecast infections and deaths associated with COVID-19 recorded an increase in their calculations. The CDC now says that more than 100,000 people will have died by June 1, long before the previous forecast, indicating that figure would be reached in late summer (September).

As of Tuesday, more than 1.5 million people had tested positive for coronavirus and there were more than 91,000 deaths.

Experts, including Fauci, say the actual number is likely higher. Trump, for his part, has argued, without any evidence, that the death toll from the virus is inflating.

Schulze did not respond to messages from the AP seeking comment.

But after the AP contacted the Trump campaign to discuss the issue, a Washington public relations firm that works extensively with conservative organizations distributed an open letter to the president signed by more than 400 doctors that says the confinements are causing ” millions of victims ”, including people who fall into alcoholism or indigence, or who commit suicide.

