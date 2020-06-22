© Provided by the Associated Press

President Donald Trump walks through the South Lawn of the White House in Washington early Sunday, June 21, 2020, after getting off the Marine One helicopter, after a proselytizing meeting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

The rally that President Donald Trump led over the weekend and with which he returned to the election campaign was designed to show strength and enthusiasm in the critical final months before the elections that will decide whether to remain in the White House.

Instead, his act on Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, highlighted growing vulnerabilities and crystallized a divisive reelection message that largely ignores broad sectors of voters – independent, suburban, and non-white people – who could play a crucial role. in the election of Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

The city’s fire chief’s office reported that the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena was only attended by just under 6,200 people. The lower-than-expected turnout attendance for rallies angered Trump, who rebuked his aides.

In addition, at least six staff members who were helping to organize the event tested positive for coronavirus. The vast majority of attendees, including Trump, did not wear face masks despite recommendations from health experts from the Trump government itself.

« You really only have one strategy left, and that is to drive that anger and rage and try to divide society and see if you can get a tribal leadership to win here, » said former Trump adviser and now critic Anthony Scaramucci to the CNN chain « Reliable Sources ».

The Republican president did not even offer a symbolic reference to national unity in his little over an hour and 40-minute speech in his self-described relaunch of the campaign, as the United States fights growing coronavirus infections, the worst unemployment since the Great Depression of the last century and extensive civil protests.

Trump also failed to mention George Floyd, the black man whose death at the hands of Minnesota police late last month sparked a national uprising against police brutality. Instead, the president added more fuel to the fire of a divided nation, defended statues of the Confederate army and made racist references to the coronavirus, which he called « kung flu », alluding to its origin in China. He also said that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who came to the United States as a refugee, « would like to make our country’s government like the country it came from, Somalia. »

Trump won the presidency in 2016 with a similar message intended largely to appeal to conservatives and working-class white men. However, with less than four months before early voting begins in some states, there are signs that formally educated and independent voters, particularly women in the suburbs, have turned against him. Republican strategists increasingly believe that only a radical turnaround in the economy can revive their reelection aspirations.

The outlook for the president « is bad, » said Republican operative Rick Tyler, a frequent critic of Trump. “There is literally nothing I can count on. All he can say is that Biden is worse. «

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign team seized a new opportunity to attack the president, assuring that Trump « is in a tailspin » due to his mismanagement of the pandemic and civil rights protests.

« Donald Trump has abdicated leadership, and it is no surprise that his supporters have responded by abandoning him, » said Biden spokesman Andrew Bates.