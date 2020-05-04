15 minutes. The campaign of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, published this Monday a video with a montage of Star Wars, where the face of the president is seen on the body of Master Yoda, decapitating two exploratory assault guards with the names of the CNN networks. and MSNBC in their helmets.

The 26-second video uses a scene from the movie Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith.

The montage begins with virtual Democrat candidate for the US Presidency, Joe Biden, as Emperor Palpatine, giving instructions to a scout assault guard, with the CNN logo.

“The time has come, execute order 66,” which is to kill the Jedi, says Palpatine / Biden.

In the following scene, two stormtroopers – representing CNN and MSNBC – appear addressing Master Yoda with the face of Trump, who turns quickly and beheads them.

At the end of the video, Yoda / Trump is seen with a big smile.

Against the media

The montage was published on Twitter by the electoral team of the US president, who is running for reelection in the elections on November 3.

The video is accompanied by the message “May the 4th be with you”, in reference to the mythical phrase from Star Wars “May the force be with you” (May the force be with you).

Precisely this Monday is International Star Wars Day and yesterday, Sunday, it was International Press Freedom Day.

CNN and other US media outlets are a regular target of attacks by the president, who often refers to them as “fake news.”

The Trump campaign publishes this video amid a serious health and economic crisis. When the country leads the number of infections and deaths by coronavirus in the world, with 1,170,041 cases and 68,046 deaths.

During this crisis, the president has not stopped criticizing the media coverage and has portrayed himself as a victim of “false news”.