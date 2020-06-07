The President of the United States, Donald Trump, went so far as to propose the deployment of 10,000 active duty military personnel within his own country to contain the protests against the death, on May 25 in Minneapolis, of the black citizen George Floyd during an arrest and for which four police officers have been charged.

Only the intervention of the attorney general William Barr, the Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, managed to convince the president that will forget about the idea after a “tense and heated debate”, according to sources close to what happened to the CBS network.

The intervention of the Army within the borders of the United States is regulated in part by the Posse Comitatus law, which only allows this type of deployment in absolutely extraordinary circumstances such as an invasion, an epidemic or any other circumstance that, according to the President, incapacitate security forces to maintain control of the country. All in all, it is considered an act of absolute last resort.

The discussion took place last Monday, the most tense day of the protests in Washington D.C., when police forcibly dispersed protesters minutes before Trump left the White House to cross the street and pay respects to Floyd’s death at the San Juan Episcopal Church.

Both Esper and Milley They regretted these moments when they understood that the President had used the security forces for violent purposes only with the intention of making a political gesture and facing the gallery. “Of course they regret having accompanied him on the walk,” added another official source under anonymity to CNN.

In an attempt to satisfy Trump’s demands, Esper and Milley called on the state governors to implore them the deployment of the National Guard to appease the president.

“If the Guard had not intervened right now we would have soldiers throughout the country”CBS sources said.

On Wednesday morning, after two nights of peaceful protests, Esper ordered 700 military personnel from the 82nd Airborne Division to return to Fort Bragg at the beginning of a confusing chain of orders that permanently kept this contingent on the verge of return as Esper received conflicting information about the protesters’ intentions.

With the calmer situation as the days passed, the Secretary of Defense ratified in writing its refusal to resort to the “law of insurrection”, more than 100-year-old legislation that Trump wanted to use as a legal basis to deploy the Army on US soil, according to sources.

The White House has not commented. neither of the two US media outlets regarding this information.