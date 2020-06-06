© Tasos Katopodis

16th Street now “Black Lives Matter” near the White House in Washington D.C.

The president trump publicly criticized the mayor of Washington, DC on Twitter Muriel Bowser on Friday, accusing her of being “incompetent” as tensions between the two rise.

In a series of tweets, Trump referred to Bowser, after the Democratic mayor painted “Black Lives Matter” in huge letters on the street leading to the White House early Friday and demanded that the president withdraw the thousands of troops. of the National Guard deployed in the nation’s capital.

It has been a long time coming, but I know. I know — change will come. pic.twitter.com/oBRVbtTruY – Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

“The incompetent mayor of Washington, DC, @MayorBowser, whose budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for ‘handouts,’ is now battling with the National Guard, who saved her from great shame in the past few nights. Trump tweeted.

“If you don’t treat these men and women well, then we will bring in a different group of men and women!” Warned the president.

… Over the last number of nights. If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Bowser, who is African American, clashed with Trump after his Administration decided to flood the region with troops last weekend after peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd led to riots, looting and arson.

The Democrat, who took office in 2015, mocked the president for hiding “alone” and “fearful” inside the heavily fortified White House, saying that he wanted the out-of-state National Guard to leave after the curfew for residents ended.

I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP – Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

The White House responded that Bowser’s lack of leadership forced Trump to restore law and order in Washington.

In a big political statement on Friday morning, Bowser designated the plaza in front of Lafayette Park as Black Lives Matter Plaza and ordered city employees and local artists to They will paint “Black Lives Matter” in huge yellow letters on the street that leads to the White House.

“There was a dispute this week about whose street this is,” John Falcicchio, Bowser’s chief of staff, wrote in a tweet.