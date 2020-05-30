Donald Trump claimed that protesters who protested at the White House over the death of George Floyd only went to cause trouble

The president of United States, Donald trump, affirmed that the protesters who protested on Friday in the White House for the death of the African American citizen George FloydThey had little to do with the memory of the victim and only went to cause trouble.

“The so-called professionally-run ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were only there to cause trouble. The Secret Service handled them easily, “Trump wrote in his account. Twitter.

The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE ??? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

The president stated that these “organized groups”They have nothing to do with George Floyd, which is sad.

These are “Organized Groups” that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Protests over the death of George Floyd reached the White House on Friday, where a large group of protesters joined the cry of “I can’t breather ”.

The initially peaceful mobilization led to clashes with the police and Secret Service agents after the arrest of at least two of the protesters, which was answered with plastic bottles thrown by some of those present, according to local media.

In videos that circulated on social networks, a young man who climbed through bars of the building of the Freedman bench, located in front of the presidential residence and where the Office of Control of Foreign Assets and other official offices works, to do graffiti against the American president, amid applause.

Some incidents were reported at the White House, but none were serious. Near the presidential building, protesters wrote ‘Fuck Trump’ in a muropic.twitter.com/eSTCajc3e3 – 6w (@ 6w_es) May 30, 2020

The protesters on more than one occasion demolished some of the barricades installed in front of the White House, which generated some moments of tension.

The protest began with a rally in which the participants, many of them wearing a mask as protection against the coronavirus, chanted “I can’t breathe” and even made mention in different posters of the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of the police.

Floyd died last Monday night after being violently detained on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket. In videos recorded by pedestrians, a agent kneeling his neck for several minutes.

“Please please please, i can’t breathe. Please, ”Floyd is heard, dying.

Floyd’s “can’t breathe” has become the cry of protests in recent days in Minneapolis, which have spread to other parts of the country.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and .