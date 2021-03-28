Trump Calls The NBA A “Political Organization” And Criticizes Its Ratings After Historic Protests

NBA: voices of protest over the case of Jacob Blake 0:59

(CNN) – On Thursday, President Trump called the National Basketball Association a “political organization” and criticized the league for its “very bad” ratings when asked about Thursday’s historic protests against racial injustice.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protests. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA, frankly, “Trump told reporters while receiving a briefing on hurricanes at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“But I don’t know too much about the protests, but I do know that their audience ratings have been very bad. And that is unfortunate. They have become a political organization and that is not good. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country, “Trump added.

On Wednesday, three NBA playoff games were postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to appear on the court against the Orlando Magic, while other players took sides like their Bucks counterparts. Three WNBA games, five Major League Soccer and three Major League Baseball games were also postponed.

Trump also praised the work of the National Guard in Wisconsin, saying he appreciated Gov. Tony Evers for asking for the National Guard and said last night’s protests were “very quiet” because of that unity.

“I can tell you that Wisconsin, I appreciate that the governor called and said he wanted a national guard. As you know, last night it was very calm, the night before it was not and the reason why it was not, they did not have adequate protection.

Trump then continued to beat up Democratic governors and mayors who have not summoned the National Guard, primarily in Portland.

“We will put out the fire, we will put out the flame, we will put out the vandalism, because vandalism and looting is ridiculous to allow to happen. I don’t know how they can do it and why they do it. I don’t get it, “Trump added.