US President Donald Trump redoubled his attacks on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday, calling it “corrupt” and authorizing economic sanctions against officials investigating US troops. or to allies, in a new show of contempt for international organizations.

“The actions of the International Criminal Court are an attack on the rights of Americans and threaten to undermine our national sovereignty,” the White House said in a statement.

As a consequence, added the note, “The President has authorized economic sanctions against Court officials directly involved in an effort to investigate US personnel. without US consent. “

These measures include blocking property that these officials may have under US jurisdiction and expanding travel restrictions to the US.

He also indicated that he has “strong reasons to believe that there is corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the Office of the Prosecutor (a position held by prosecutor Fatou Bensouda).

Crimes in Afghanistan

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court requested in late 2017 to open an investigation in Afghanistan for alleged war crimes and against humanity at the hands of the Taliban, the country’s authorities and US troops.

According to the request delivered on November 20, 2017 by Attorney General Fatou Bensouda, there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that the Taliban, Afghan authorities and US troops committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Afghanistan.

In a State Department appearance, the head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, along with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the attorney general, William Barr, charged the international court, which they accused of being politicized.

In Barr’s view, the ICC has become “little more than a political tool used by non-responsible international elites” to “manipulate and undermine the foreign policies of democratically responsible sovereign nations.”

At the moment, the USA it has offered no evidence or evidence to support the allegations against the international tribunal.

Rest assured that the men and women of the US armed forces they will never appear before the ICC, ”stressed Esper, the head of the Pentagon.

Pompeo remarked that these restrictions and sanctions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Despite the visa revocation announced last year, the Chief Prosecutor of the Court, Gambian lawyer Fatou Bensouda, appeared last September before the UN Security Council in New York.

Blow to multilateralism

The United States has never been a member of the ICC, based in The Hague, The Netherlands, and founded in 1998.

So far, however, he had simply ignored the court.

So, with its current belligerent attitude, the Trump Administration thus takes a step to explicitly sanction officials of an international body dedicated to prosecuting crimes against human rights.

Since his arrival at the White House in January 2017, the president has promoted an external agenda of marked nationalism and isolationism, as well as an explicit rejection of the multilateral system.

Shortly after assuming the Presidency, Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States. of the Paris Climate Agreement, and has criticized numerous international organizations, including the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Last May, he also announced the departure from the USA. of the World Health Organization (WHO) after harsh attacks on its management of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his speech to the UN in 2018, President Trump has already rejected the court’s “legitimacy and authority”, considering that it exceeds its decisions and violates the country’s sovereignty.